Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

FITB stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 118,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

