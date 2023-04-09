First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after acquiring an additional 917,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

