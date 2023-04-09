First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Ambev were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ambev by 1,244.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 47.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058,875 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 340.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345,031 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Trading Up 0.7 %

Ambev Profile

Ambev stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.