First Personal Financial Services Has $136,000 Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.