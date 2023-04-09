First Personal Financial Services Has $2.93 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $64.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.