First Personal Financial Services Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

