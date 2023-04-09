First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.