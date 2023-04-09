FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.