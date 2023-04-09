FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 21,710 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

