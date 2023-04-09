FLC Capital Advisors Buys 358 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

