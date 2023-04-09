FLC Capital Advisors Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

