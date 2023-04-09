FLC Capital Advisors Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

