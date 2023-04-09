FLC Capital Advisors Invests $17.68 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

