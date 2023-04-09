FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $427,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $380.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.87 and its 200-day moving average is $336.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.