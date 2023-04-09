FLC Capital Advisors Sells 527 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $274.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

