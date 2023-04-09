FLC Capital Advisors Sells 801 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

