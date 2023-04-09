FLC Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,198 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

