Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FLGC stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter worth $260,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Flora Growth by 344.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

