Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $16.48 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,423,114,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

