Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLNC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.