Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

