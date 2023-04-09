Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

