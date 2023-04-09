Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $625,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 603,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

