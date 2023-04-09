Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

