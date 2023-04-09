Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $630.31 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $8.84 or 0.00031174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $630.31 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,263,373 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

