Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC:FKKFF opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

