Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FKKFF opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
