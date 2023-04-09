G999 (G999) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,061.39

G999 (G999) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,061.39 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00062369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

