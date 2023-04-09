Global Tech Industries Group Stock to Split on Thursday, April 13th (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 13th. The 11-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 13th.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Down 7.1 %

OTCMKTS GTII opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

