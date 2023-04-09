GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

