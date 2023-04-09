Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

