Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lifted by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 5.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,950,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,189,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL remained flat at $99.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 865,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

