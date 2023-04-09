Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Articles

