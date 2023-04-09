Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,707.25 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $232,273.14 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,707.25 or 0.09706628 BTC on major exchanges.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
