Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.72. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.