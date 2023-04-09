Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

