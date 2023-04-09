Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $136.49. 1,465,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,332. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

