Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Takes $10.66 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.45. 1,659,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.