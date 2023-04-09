HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $466.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.