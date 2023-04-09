HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $466.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 61.5% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,653,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 847,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

