Head-To-Head Survey: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) versus ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BayCom has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.59%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 26.52% 13.84% 1.00% BayCom 22.92% 8.44% 1.02%

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and BayCom has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and BayCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.14 $23.64 million $3.15 8.06 BayCom $105.31 million 1.96 $26.99 million $2.05 8.07

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BayCom beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

