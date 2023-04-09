HitBTC Token (HIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $879,683.66

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $879,683.66 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

