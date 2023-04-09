Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

