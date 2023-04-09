Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 961 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Chubb comprises about 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.