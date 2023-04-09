Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 0.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $20.67 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

