HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

