InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $243.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.