Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Infosys were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

