InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
InfuSystem Stock Up 8.5 %
INFU stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.
About InfuSystem
Further Reading
