Insider Buying: MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Purchases £19,323.40 in Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) insider Lucy Costa Duarte purchased 6,115 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($23,998.26).

MIGO Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.94) on Friday. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 311 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.36. The company has a current ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

