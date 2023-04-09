Insider Buying: MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Purchases £19,323.40 in Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) insider Lucy Costa Duarte purchased 6,115 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($23,998.26).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance
MIGO Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.94) on Friday. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 311 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.36. The company has a current ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
