Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,531,600.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $2,531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,075,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,658,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

PTC stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

