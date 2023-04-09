Insider Selling: Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £36,960 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.78), for a total value of £36,960 ($45,901.64).

Ramsdens Price Performance

RFX stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,059.52 and a beta of 1.13. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 163 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Further Reading

